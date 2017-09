<p>Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast kicks off the Canada Day celebration at Beasley Park at 8:00am. Come out for food, fun and entertainment, with the formal proceedings at 11:00am.</p>

<p>Lake Country Open Air Performance starts at 6:30pm with music by Jordan Dean and The Public House band, and then a Movie-in-the-Park at dusk: Insurgent. Everyone welcome.</p>