<p><span style='color: #555555; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif'; font-size: 9.5pt;'>The annual Candlelight Dinner is a one-night event where restaurants in communities across B.C. volunteer to turn down their lights and serve dinner by candlelight as a demonstration of how simple actions – like flicking a switch – can add up to make a big difference when it comes to saving energy. This year’s event takes place on <b><span style='color: #555555; font-family: Arial;'>Wednesday, October 22</span></b>. </span></p>

<p><span style='color: #555555; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif'; font-size: 9.5pt;'>Find out more, and click on the Lake Country link to see a list of participating restaurants: </span><span style='color: #1f497d;'><a href='http://www.powersmart.ca/candlelight'><span style='color: #0000ff; font-family: Times New Roman;'>www.powersmart.ca/candlelight</span></a></span></p>

