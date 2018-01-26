Candlelight Yoga Pop-Up

Dates:

Friday, Jan 26th

Friday, Feb 23rd

Friday, March 23rd

Time: 19:00 – 21:00

Where: YogaconGracia, Espacio Norte, Plaza Norte, 11

A once-a-month pop-up yoga class to restore & balance the body, mind and soul at the end of a busy week. Angela will lead a restorative class with some gentle flow to sweet tunes in candlelight in the beautiful YogaconGracia Norte space. Feel fully supported in this class with props and dimmed lighting explore and find harmony wherever it is needed.

This class will apply the therapeutic principles of yoga, including the intention to slow down, breath and be mindful of every precious moment. Receive the gift of Thai therapeutics and aromatherapy to further relax muscle tension and calm the nervous system.

“Stillness is dynamic. Stillness is life in harmony with itself…when you are fully present and fully participating in the moment.” -Erich Schiffman

Price: 18€

14€ (Discount for teachers or students with YcG T-mes card)

See all of Angela's upcoming events here -

http://www.lilayogamassage.com/category/upcoming-yoga-events/

https://www.facebook.com/events/397493720673198/