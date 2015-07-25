Carr’s Landing Art Tour

<p>The Carr’s Landing artists are once again opening their studios and inviting you to come to their art sale two weekends. Visit our local wineries along the way.</p>

<p style='padding-left: 30px;'><strong> July 25 – 26</strong></p>

<p style='padding-left: 30px;'><strong> August 1 – 2</strong></p>

<p> Times: 10am – 4pm</p>

<p>Follow the signs along Carr’s Landing Road Information posted on Facebook</p>

<p>Come check out the variety of Paintings, Prints, Sculptures, Art cards, Healing Jewelry and Panoramic Photography. Also 2 of our Artist have published books.</p>

<p>Once again the artist are providing a passport and will be offering a prize of a case of wine from our local wineries and art pieces. To enter please complete the passport available at the artists’ studios, local wineries and local shops. Once you have 10 initials from artists and/or wineries drop off the completed passport at one of the artists studio or drop it in the box at one of the wineries. The draw will be made on the completion of the art tour.</p>

<p>Call 250-766-4459 for further information.</p>