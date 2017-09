<p>The Carr’s Landing Community & Recreation Association (CLC&RA) 2014 General Meeting (AGM) will be held at the Carr’s Landing Fire Hall at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 1.</p>

<p>Carr’s Landing area residents are urged to attend to elect directors for 2015 and discuss issues in the community.</p>

<p>CLC&RA membership is required to vote and will be available at the door. ($5.00 per individual and $10:00 per family).</p>