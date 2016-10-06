Carr’s Landing Community & Recreation Association AGM

<p>Carr’s Landing Community & Recreation Association Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2016, at 7:00 PM at the Carr’s Landing Fire Hall on Commonage Rd.</p>

<p>All residents of the Carr’s Landing Ward are encouraged to attend. To nominate and vote for directors or on resolutions you must be a resident of Carr’s Landing and a paid-up member of the association.</p>

<p>Memberships will be available at the entrance – Individual: $5:00; Family: $10.00</p>