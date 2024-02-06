Roll Events & Bounce Beat present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: 7L

Above DNA:

7L

Inaktiv

Mongrel

Cub Chunes -b2b- Avy

Tempest

trew

Feeling lucky? Take a gamble and find yourself standing before the nefarious 7. Seemingly not from this realm, 7 have steadily crept into our world from the shadows and have been meticulously wreaking havoc city to city with their rapid-fire mixing and elite track selection. Silent, Arcane, and absolute, the enigmatic duo is becoming notorious for their resonant sound and new iconic \"7\" vocal tag. Whether you face them in the form of duality or in the form of a combined entity, 7 continues to prove that they are a destructive force when summoned into the earth realm.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-01d.html

riddim. dubstep. d+b. trap. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5, $10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.