Catacombs of Riddim: 7L
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Roll Events & Bounce Beat present
Above DNA:
7L
Inaktiv
Mongrel
Cub Chunes -b2b- Avy
Tempest
Feeling lucky? Take a gamble and find yourself standing before the nefarious 7. Seemingly not from this realm, 7 have steadily crept into our world from the shadows and have been meticulously wreaking havoc city to city with their rapid-fire mixing and elite track selection. Silent, Arcane, and absolute, the enigmatic duo is becoming notorious for their resonant sound and new iconic \"7\" vocal tag. Whether you face them in the form of duality or in the form of a combined entity, 7 continues to prove that they are a destructive force when summoned into the earth realm.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-01d.html
riddim. dubstep. d+b. trap. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5, $10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show.
