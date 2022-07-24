BLURR Events & Roll Events present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: II

Above DNA:

uSAYbFLOW

Squishi

MoMoney

Molotok

So & So

Quinlo

trew

VBRVMS

Dazzle Room:

And2

Anvbis

Cloudii

Ahlexander

TylersBubble

Bass music Dj and producer from Toronto, uSAYbFLOW aka Daniel Eusebio is known For his mind-blowing skills on the decks. This legend combines 4 songs together then transitions into another 4 songs with ease. His latest mix 'Headbangers Only mix' has over 160 thousand plays on SoundCloud alone and is supported by the biggest names in the dubstep industry such as Excision and Subtronics. uSAYbFLOW brings extreme amounts of hype and energy on stage while chopping 4 songs and makes it look easy by using only one hand. uSAYbFLOW is loved by his supporters because of his goofy personality and positive attitude!! Our second headliner Sqishi from Los Angeles, is an extremely smart riddim producer who designs the gnarliest sub basses and has signed with many different labels such as Cyclops Recording, 40oz Cult, Frshblood, and Spaceyacht. This legend just performed in Budapest in Eastern Europe and blew everyone away with his west coast riddim.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-23d.html

dubstep. riddim. d+b. bass.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.