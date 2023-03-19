BLURR Events & Roll Events present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: IV

Above DNA:

Rettchit

Shrike

John Gang

VBRVMS

Mini Handz

Dazzle Room:

trew

DB

Steph

Pony Dony

Vanthe

Wana B

Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Rettchit has emerged as one of the most pulverizing bass music producers of his generation. At 20 years old, he had already mastered the techniques veteran producers struggle to perfect, and he displays a classical musicality that comes through in his tunes. His ability to create a futuristic onslaught of sonic destruction, and the penetration of his being and music into the psyche of the audience is the power harnessed from his robotic structure and spiritual abilities. Rettchit is here to obliterate audiences and decimate dance floors. He's a robot from another planet, a bass music machine abducting listeners to his world of dark Dubstep.

The only ways to describe the music of producer Colin Sentz, AKA Shrike, are existential, foreboding, and overwhelming. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Skrillex, Space Laces, and Automhate, while simultaneously preoccupied with the idea of Galactic Horror, Colin unsurprisingly wields a colossal array of sounds within his arsenal. On top of that, Colin's vast catalog continues to grow, with releases on imprints such as Full Flex Audio and Silkenwood, as well as a hybrid track on NBA 2K22's official soundtrack. When it comes to the underground dubstep scene, it's clear Shrike is an imminent threat gaining momentum by the hour.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-18d.html

dubstep. riddim. house. d+b.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.