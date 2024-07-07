Catacombs of Riddim: MoMoney Birthday Bash
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Roll Events & Bounce Beat present
CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: MOMONEY BIRTHDAY BASH
Above DNA:
MoMoney and friends
Riddim Rats
Plus guests, TBA!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-06d.html
riddim. dubstep. house. d+b. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5 limited advance;
$10 after;
$20 door.
