DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Roll Events & Bounce Beat present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: MOMONEY BIRTHDAY BASH

Above DNA:

MoMoney and friends

Riddim Rats

Plus guests, TBA!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-06d.html

riddim. dubstep. house. d+b. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5 limited advance;

$10 after;

$20 door.

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
