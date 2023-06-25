Catacombs of Riddim: Pride Edition
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BLURR Events & Roll Events present
CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: PRIDE EDITION
Above DNA:
Deucez
Louder Space -b2b- MoMoney
Phamox -b2b- BvbyIcy
Anvbis
Hevven
Dazzle Room:
Tr1llmar
Reign
Youseff
Nostalchic
Nessli
DMAC
Deucez will leave it all out on the stage and will put every ounce of himself into his set and original tracks on his San Francisco debut and major stop on his first ever headlining tour \"For The Underground.\" His most recent remix for ATLiens track \"Blue Skies\", on Bassrush and following up with his track, \"Underground,\" released on Subsidia's \"Lost Lands 2022\" Compilation must be heard by every serious bass fan.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-24d.html
dubstep. riddim. house. d+b.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 door.
Info
credits