Catacombs of Riddim: Pride Edition

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

BLURR Events & Roll Events present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: PRIDE EDITION

Above DNA:

Deucez

Louder Space -b2b- MoMoney

Phamox -b2b- BvbyIcy

No title

trew

Anvbis

Hevven

Dazzle Room:

Tr1llmar

Reign

Youseff

Nostalchic

Nessli

DMAC

Deucez will leave it all out on the stage and will put every ounce of himself into his set and original tracks on his San Francisco debut and major stop on his first ever headlining tour \"For The Underground.\" His most recent remix for ATLiens track \"Blue Skies\", on Bassrush and following up with his track, \"Underground,\" released on Subsidia's \"Lost Lands 2022\" Compilation must be heard by every serious bass fan.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-24d.html

dubstep. riddim. house. d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Catacombs of Riddim: Pride Edition - 2023-06-25 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Catacombs of Riddim: Pride Edition - 2023-06-25 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Catacombs of Riddim: Pride Edition - 2023-06-25 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Catacombs of Riddim: Pride Edition - 2023-06-25 06:00:00 ical