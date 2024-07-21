Catacombs of Riddim: Pyke

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Roll Events & Bounce Beat present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: PYKE

Above DNA:

Pyke

Proxxxy

Mystrvs

MoMoney -b2b- RiddimNYC

Jxker -b2b- Shugoki

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-20d.html

Watch and listen:

Pyke Live @ Kemistry Night Club: 02 24: https://youtu.be/U_VJqpZmAmI

riddim. dubstep. house. d+b. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 door.

