Catacombs of Riddim: Pyke
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Roll Events & Bounce Beat present
CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: PYKE
Above DNA:
Pyke
Proxxxy
Mystrvs
MoMoney -b2b- RiddimNYC
Jxker -b2b- Shugoki
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-20d.html
Watch and listen:
Pyke Live @ Kemistry Night Club: 02 24: https://youtu.be/U_VJqpZmAmI
riddim. dubstep. house. d+b. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$35 door.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That