Catacombs of Riddim: XIV: Dirty Snatcha
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Roll Events presents
CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: XIV: DIRTY SNATCHA
Above DNA:
Dirty Snatcha
Bonkers
Spellthief
Btchazz -b2b- Vulture
VBRVMS -b2b- Alfa -b2b- Vixxx
Dazzle Room:
Sidehvstle
Lunatic
Thyone
Tbub -b2b- Everyside
Uva
Magnemite
Dirty Snatcha is a highly skilled electronic music producer and DJ renowned for his distinctive sound and energetic performances. Within the realm of EDM, he has gained widespread recognition by producing bass-centric tracks that blend elements from dubstep, wobble bass, and various other bass music genres. His compositions frequently feature powerful rhythms, assertive basslines, and intricate soundscapes, captivating a devoted global fan base.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-26d.html
Watch and listen:
Yunit: https://youtu.be/mVCpHIWSrLI
riddim. dubstep. d+b. future bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5, $10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 door.
