Roll Events presents

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: XIV: DIRTY SNATCHA

Above DNA:

Dirty Snatcha

Bonkers

Spellthief

Btchazz -b2b- Vulture

VBRVMS -b2b- Alfa -b2b- Vixxx

trew

Dazzle Room:

Sidehvstle

Lunatic

Thyone

Tbub -b2b- Everyside

Uva

Magnemite

Dirty Snatcha is a highly skilled electronic music producer and DJ renowned for his distinctive sound and energetic performances. Within the realm of EDM, he has gained widespread recognition by producing bass-centric tracks that blend elements from dubstep, wobble bass, and various other bass music genres. His compositions frequently feature powerful rhythms, assertive basslines, and intricate soundscapes, captivating a devoted global fan base.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-26d.html

Watch and listen:

Yunit: https://youtu.be/mVCpHIWSrLI

riddim. dubstep. d+b. future bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5, $10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.