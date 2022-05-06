BLURR Events & Roll Events present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM

Above DNA:

Emorfik

Louder Space

Dmn

Joogornot

MoMoney

Zac Black

Dazzle Room:

trew

Jaynie Lynn

Alfa Reanimated

Trnds

Vixxx

Yucky Charms

Bass music producer and DJ from New York, Emorfik, aka Damiano Cortini, is known for his energy, stage presence, and extremely heavy sound design. This energetic producer on the rise plays quad drops and triple drops with ease. His newest single \"Try Me\" really shows how unique his sound design really is. Emorfik has quickly become a fan favorite and posts content for his supporters on social media daily! His video series \"doubles on the roof\" and \"doubles in the hammoc\" have reached over 150,000 people on Instagram alone! Don't miss out on the only tour stop he has in the Bay Area this year!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-04d.html

dubstep. riddim. house. trap.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.