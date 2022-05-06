Catacombs of Riddim
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BLURR Events & Roll Events present
CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM
Above DNA:
Emorfik
Louder Space
Dmn
Joogornot
MoMoney
Zac Black
Dazzle Room:
Jaynie Lynn
Alfa Reanimated
Trnds
Vixxx
Yucky Charms
Bass music producer and DJ from New York, Emorfik, aka Damiano Cortini, is known for his energy, stage presence, and extremely heavy sound design. This energetic producer on the rise plays quad drops and triple drops with ease. His newest single \"Try Me\" really shows how unique his sound design really is. Emorfik has quickly become a fan favorite and posts content for his supporters on social media daily! His video series \"doubles on the roof\" and \"doubles in the hammoc\" have reached over 150,000 people on Instagram alone! Don't miss out on the only tour stop he has in the Bay Area this year!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-04d.html
dubstep. riddim. house. trap.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
