<p>“Celebrating BC Women” – the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) Evening Speaker Series presents:</p>

<p>Catherine Schubert: Lady Overlander</p>

<ul>

<li>written and performed by Danette Boucher, Barkerville actor and playwright</li>

<li>featuring Catherine O’Hare Schubert, the only women to complete the Overlander trek from Winnipeg to BC in 1862</li>

</ul>

<p>Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to see living history. Tickets are $15 each, available at The Bean Scene or at the door.</p>

<p>Proceeds from the Speaker Series help promote CFUW educational projects.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-12405' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-March-15-poster-CFUW-evening-speaker-series-791x1024.jpg' alt='2016 March 15 poster CFUW evening speaker series' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-March-15-poster-CFUW-evening-speaker-series-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-March-15-poster-CFUW-evening-speaker-series-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-March-15-poster-CFUW-evening-speaker-series-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>