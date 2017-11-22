Performing Live:

Compromise is not a concept Cattle Decapitation are willing to entertain. Ever. Over the course of nineteen years and six full-lengths, the San Diego quartet have more than proven this, defining themselves as one of the most vital, brutal, and relentless forces in extreme music delivering a volatile, apocalyptic beast that is as hideous as it is compelling. Rather than taking such themes as \"humankind's inexhaustible need for resources and explosive population growth have accelerated us towards a future world where we will have either consumed or polluted ourselves out of existence\" and applying them to introspective, navel-gazing music they instead weld them onto a soundtrack of all out savagery. Dominated by their blistering death-grind attack, shades of caustic black metal seep in across their sound, and they further expand on the more epic and melodic aspects of its predecessor, at the same time making for a far more cohesive listening and live experience.

