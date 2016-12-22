Celebration announcement of Sign language for 9-1-1 emergencies

<p>Please join the Okanagan & Thompson Deaf Communities at an Open House to celebrate our poster that promotes Sign Language for 9-1-1 Emergencies! This poster helps to enhance the services and safety for our Deaf communities.</p>

<p>A few speakers will give some short speeches to greet you and toast our celebration.</p>

<p>Beverages and a “surprise” cake will also be served</p>

<p>Thank you from the Deaf Okanagan/Thompson Communities</p>

<p>Any questions, please contact us via email at: <a href='mailto:deafokanagancommunity@gmail.com'>deafokanagancommunity@gmail.com</a></p>

<p><img width='640' height='829' class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14108' alt='deaf-communities-celebrationinvitel16' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Deaf-Communities-Celebrationinvitel16-791x1024.jpg' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Deaf-Communities-Celebrationinvitel16-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Deaf-Communities-Celebrationinvitel16-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Deaf-Communities-Celebrationinvitel16-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>

