Central Okanagan Planning Study (transportation needs for Hwy 97 corridor) Public Open House

<p>The public is invited to view information and comment on preliminary options being explored to address the transportation needs for the Highway 97 corridor through the Central Okanagan. </p>

<p>Further public input will help the Central Okanagan Planning Study team identify and evaluate potential short, medium and long-term improvements for the future. </p>

<p>Drop in open houses are scheduled as follows: </p>

<p>Monday, March 27, 2017 (3:30pm to 7:00pm) <br />

Winfield Memorial Hall (10130 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country)</p>

<p>Tuesday, March 28, 2017 (3:30pm to 7:00 pm) <br />

Ramada Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre (2170 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna)</p>

<p>Thursday, March 30, 2017 (3:30pm to 7:00pm) <br />

Westbank Lions Community Centre (2466 Main Street, West Kelowna) </p>