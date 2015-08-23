<p>CentrePiece is center stage in August…</p>

<p>Mark your calendars for Okanagan Centre’s annual picnic in the Park on August 23, 2015.</p>

<p>Once again Mayor James Baker will be at the grill preparing his famous burgers and dogs, with all the trimmings.</p>

<p>Enjoy meeting friends and neighbours in our beautiful lakeside park. There will be lots of activities for children, and toe-tapping tunes from a Dixieland Band. Check out the Collector Cars, have your photo taken in period costumes, visit Lake Country’s Museum, and finish off a great day with a tasty Root Beer float.</p>

<p>Activities will run from 11:30 am – 3:00 pm.</p>

<p>Grab your lawnchair and join in the fun.</p>