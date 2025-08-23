CERTIFIED: POP ANTHEMS & CLUB CLASSICS

Main Room:

Wockie

Parrot

Kat Jabba

Andy

Certified is for the pop girlies, the party freaks, and the tastemakers. This party is the official stamp of approval for a good time. Spinning pop anthems, guilty pleasures, and club classics that hit hard and never miss. No skips, just bangers. All kill, no fill.

pop. top 40. indie. hiphop. house. remixes.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.