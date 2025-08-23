Certified: Pop Anthems & Club Classics
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
CERTIFIED: POP ANTHEMS & CLUB CLASSICS
Main Room:
Wockie
Parrot
Kat Jabba
Andy
Certified is for the pop girlies, the party freaks, and the tastemakers. This party is the official stamp of approval for a good time. Spinning pop anthems, guilty pleasures, and club classics that hit hard and never miss. No skips, just bangers. All kill, no fill.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-22.html
Watch and listen:
Certified: https://youtu.be/I4X8MVaXKFY
pop. top 40. indie. hiphop. house. remixes.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
Info
credits