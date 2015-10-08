Chamber of Commerce All Candidates Forum

<p>The Chamber of Commerce is proud to present a community all-candidates forum in order to provide residents of Kelowna -Lake Country the opportunity to hear questions asked of candidates and hear where they stand on different issues</p>

<p>Candidates for Kelowna – Lake Country :</p>

<ul>

<li>Ron Cannan, Conservative Party</li>

<li>Norah Bowman, New Democratic Party</li>

<li>Stephen Fuhr, Liberal Party <strong> </strong></li>

</ul>

<p>Doors open at 6:00pm with Party Tables available in the atrium.</p>

<p>Forum begins at 7:00pm.</p>

<p> </p>