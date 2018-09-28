Performing Live:

CHEMLAB -- https://www.facebook.com/chemlab-118257537762

(playing \"Burnout at the Hydrogen Bar\" in its entirety)

C-TEC -- https://www.facebook.com/ctecmusic

HELLBENT -- https://www.facebook.com/h3llb3nt

VIP package includes admission for 1, meet+greet, exclusive poster, and Voldwaves VII compilation CD.

industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$30 day of show gen. adm.;

$65 VIP Package.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-27.html

Watch and listen:

Chemlab: Filament: http://youtu.be/nFGH2xQaGto