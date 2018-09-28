Chemlab
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
CHEMLAB -- https://www.facebook.com/chemlab-118257537762
(playing \"Burnout at the Hydrogen Bar\" in its entirety)
C-TEC -- https://www.facebook.com/ctecmusic
HELLBENT -- https://www.facebook.com/h3llb3nt
VIP package includes admission for 1, meet+greet, exclusive poster, and Voldwaves VII compilation CD.
industrial.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 9pm.
all ages.
$25 advance;
$30 day of show gen. adm.;
$65 VIP Package.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-27.html
Watch and listen:
Chemlab: Filament: http://youtu.be/nFGH2xQaGto