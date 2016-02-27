Children’s Festival

<p>Bring the whole family, friends, cousins, and neighbours to the first ever Lake Country Indoor Chidlren’s Festival presented by TD. Admission by Donation (suggested $2 Child | $5 Adult | $10 Family)</p>

<p><span style='color: #008080;'><strong>Multicultural Activities:</strong></span> Henna | Origami | Try a Turban | Cultural Dancing</p>

<p><span style='color: #008080;'><strong>Mamas for Mamas</strong></span>: FREE Pop-up Clothing Store | Artisan Booths | Craft Tables</p>

<p><strong><span style='color: #008080;'>Theatre</span>:</strong> Talent Competition | Trixie the Clown | Kees Tae Kwon Do | Leif David</p>

<p><span style='color: #008080;'><strong>PLUS: </strong></span></p>

<ul>

<li>Art Activities – Lake Country Art Gallery</li>

<li>Historical Photo Booth – Lake Country Museum</li>

<li>Combat Challenge – Lake Country firefighters</li>

<li>Building Blocks – Lake Country Health Plannign Society</li>

<li>Drum Booth – Wentworth Music</li>

<li>Face Painting</li>

<li>Bouncy Castle</li>

<li>Balloons</li>

<li>Caricatures by Marzio</li>

</ul>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12212' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/02-lcicftd-logo-transparentbg-medium-300x197.png' alt='02-lcicftd-logo-transparentbg-medium' width='528' height='347' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/02-lcicftd-logo-transparentbg-medium-300x197.png 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/02-lcicftd-logo-transparentbg-medium-768x505.png 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/02-lcicftd-logo-transparentbg-medium-1024x673.png 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/02-lcicftd-logo-transparentbg-medium.png 1250w' sizes='(max-width: 528px) 100vw, 528px' /></p>