Performing Live:

CHRIS DUARTE

Plus guests, TBA!

Firebrand blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Chris Duarte, came up as a force to be reckoned within the 1990s Austin, Texas roots and blues scene. He was noted for his muscular playing style; his jazz and rock n' roll-infused blues solos; and his command of the Texas blues tradition. These soulfully virtuosic qualities have propelled Duartes career through 15 albums and thousands of live shows. He is notorious in the blues rock scene for his physical and athletic playing style -he often plays so hard his fingers bleed while he's onstage (there are photos to prove this legend). Because of this fiery dedication to the craft, many fans and critics have playfully referred to his music as \"punk blues\" or \"rockin' blues.\"

blues. blues-rock. experimental fusion.

