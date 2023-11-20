Performing Live:

CHRISTIAN DEATH -- https://www.officialchristiandeath.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Adrienne Scissorhands

The founding fathers of American goth rock, Christian Death took a relentlessly confrontational stand against organized religion and conventional morality, with an appetite for provocation that made Marilyn Manson look like Stryper. Regardless of who was leading or performing in the group, Christian Death set themselves up to shock, both in their cover art and their lyrics, which wallowed in blasphemy, morbidity, drug use, and sexual perversity. Their self-consciously controversial tactics set them apart from the British goth scene, having more to do with L.A. punk and heavy metal, and thus the band dubbed its sound \"death rock\" instead. Their music also relies on slow, doomy, effects-laden guitar riffs and ambient horror- soundtrack synths, and their theatrical performances are legendary.

trew

DJ Adrienne Scissorhands is SF's reigning deathrock queen. Her long running monthly party, Post Mortem, has been the go to destination for spooky kids and her twitch channel reaches fans of classic and current trad-goth, post-punk and deathrock worldwide. She will be on the decks before, between and after the bands.

death rock. gothic rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$26 advance;

$33 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-19.html

Watch and listen:

Christian Death: The Warning: https://youtu.be/PNKVhN3dAg8

Christian Death: Beautiful: https://youtu.be/RCF5lrd1mEA