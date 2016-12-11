<p>Storyteller, Justyn Rees and singer/songwriter, Russ Rosen join forces with multi-instrumentalist Brett Ziegler and percussionist Scott Melnyk to deliver the songs and stories like you’ve never them heard before.</p>

<p>A definite “Must See” this Christmas.</p>

<p>“Angels is popping up all o’er the place!”</p>

<p>Christmas Tales will have you singing along with the traditional carols and inspired by some new ones. These songs form the musical backdrop for author and raconteur Justyn Rees’ hilarious and delightful retelling of the first Christmas. With wit and insight Justyn draws on his rich and well travelled history to bring the ancient stories alive. You’ll meet characters re-imagined in UK dialects and world accents – Joseph, the Inn Keeper, Dick the shepherd and many others.</p>

<p>Russ Rosen and band have been the feature performers at Vancouver’s Rogers Santa Claus Parade for the past 6 years and know how to turn a Christmas Parade<br />

into a street party. For this show they are on their “best behaviour” as they nimbly weave both the festive and reflective carols throughout this upbeat and down to earth production.</p>

<p>Christmas Tales is booked to play throughout the holiday season from Victoria to Edmonton and Powell River to Nelson with stops in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. So, grab ahold of mom and dad and granny and the kids, load up the<br />

truck and head on down to Christmas Tales, it’ll be more fun than Christmas dinner!</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-13984' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Tales-Poster-Creekside-8.5x11-791x1024.jpg' alt='christmas-tales-poster-creekside-8-5x11' width='554' height='718' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Tales-Poster-Creekside-8.5x11-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Tales-Poster-Creekside-8.5x11-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Tales-Poster-Creekside-8.5x11-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 554px) 100vw, 554px' /></p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='https://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideTales'>https://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideTales</a>.</p>