<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-11718' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Tales-2015-Dec-12.jpg' alt='Christmas Tales 2015-Dec-12' width='277' height='384' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Tales-2015-Dec-12.jpg 277w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Tales-2015-Dec-12-216x300.jpg 216w' sizes='(max-width: 277px) 100vw, 277px' />St. Francis Anglican Church presents: <strong>Christmas Tales</strong></p>

<p><b>a performance in support of the Syrian Refugee Resettlement Project</b></p>

<p><b> Saturday, December 12</b><strong> </strong><strong>/2015 <b>at 7:30pm</b></strong></p>

<p>Christmas Tales brings alive the Advent season with a compelling retelling of the first Christmas. Through the spinning of the tale by a gifted story teller and the joyous music performed by talented musicians you will be magically transported into the Christmas season.</p>

<p> </p>

<p>Performances are sold out annually across Canada.</p>

<p> </p>

<p>This performance is in benefit of the Syrian Refugee Resettlement Program, and is by donation.</p>