Christopher Blaine as ELVIS at Swalwell Park

<p>Christopher Blaine headlines a <a href='http://openairperformances.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1dc7252054&id=9a7072674a&e=156b96ff47'>FREE Live! in Lake Country concert at Swalwell Park</a>.</p>

<p>Childrens activities will also be on site.</p>

<p>Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible:<br />

TD, Lakestone, Pacific Coastal Airlines, Telus Pure Fibre, Kiwanis, and Castanet</p>

<p><img class='alignright size-large wp-image-14971' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-731x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='897' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-731x1024.jpg 731w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-214x300.jpg 214w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-768x1075.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172.jpg 915w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>