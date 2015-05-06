Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

Lake Country Seniors Centre @ 9832 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1S7, Canada

<p>People can live a healthy life with chronic conditions</p>

<li>Learn to better manage your health</li>

<li>Discover useful tips to maintain an active lifestyle</li>

<li>Communicate effectively with your health care team</li>

<li>Take action and life a healthy life!</li>

<p>Register to attend this FREE six-session workshop for persons with chronic conditions (family members and friends welcome).</p>

<p>Register:  604-940-1273 or Toll free: 1-866-902-3767</p>

<p>www.selfmanagementbc.ca</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-10613' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Lake_Country_-_Winfield_Snr_Ctr_-_CD_-_April_2015-791x1024.jpg' alt='Lake_Country_-_Winfield_Snr_Ctr_-_CD_-_April_2015' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Lake_Country_-_Winfield_Snr_Ctr_-_CD_-_April_2015-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Lake_Country_-_Winfield_Snr_Ctr_-_CD_-_April_2015-232x300.jpg 232w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>

