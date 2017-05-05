<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-13786' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Proud-Contributor-logo-300x150.jpg' alt='' width='300' height='150' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Proud-Contributor-logo-300x150.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Proud-Contributor-logo.jpg 450w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />The schools in Lake Country, in collaboration with the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative (ORTI), are planning a fund raising event called the<strong> Cinco De Mayo Rail Trail Walk Fundraiser</strong> in support of the development of the recreation pathway on the CN rail corridor.</p>

<p>The benefits of the completed trail, in terms of safety, public well-being, environmental protection, educational opportunities, and economic growth are substantial. ORTI is a 100% volunteer community group that has been designated as the fundraiser to raise $7.86 million, the estimated cost of developing the entire trail. We aim to meet our fiscal target by the fall of 2017 and that will allow for construction to be completed by summer, 2018.</p>

<p>In Lake Country students from Grades three to twelve will seek pledges of financial support for the rail trail and will then walk the return distance from Swalwell Park to the rail corridor at Lodge Road. To encourage students to commit to the project, substantial prizes have been donated by supportive local businesses. For example, students who obtain pledges of $160 (= one metre of trail) or more will participate in a draw to win one of many wonderful gifts such as a week stay for a family in a lakeside chalet at Klub Kal (value $1500), a new bicycle from Lake Country Cycle (value $800), a day on Kalamalka Lake in a ski boat with lessons on wake surfing (value $750), and a plane ride around the North Okanagan (value $400) and more TBA. Other prizes will be given for participation and for raising more than $25.</p>

<p>Pledge amounts will be tallied by families across all participating grades with a maximum of three family coupons placed in one of the two draw categories.</p>