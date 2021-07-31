Cipher Punk & Polly Amber Ross present

CIPHER TAKES THE BAY: ANGELS & DEMONS

Hosted by:

JonBenet Manson

CipherPunk

Nitrix Oxide

Music by:

DJ Don French

trew

Performers:

Hennessy Williams

Anita Diemund

Luke Modelo

GoGo Fuckyourself

Obsidienne Obsurd

Nitrix Oxide

Charlotte Goodenough

JonBenet Manson

Neauxleigh

Martin Vore

Miss Patty

Polly Amber Ross

CipherPunk is a collective of LGBTQIA+ artists taking the stage to showcase their art through drag, burlesque, and performance told through a given theme.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-30d.html

drag. burlesque. pop.

doors @ 9pm;

show 10pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.