<p><a href='https://ocpworkshop.eventbrite.ca'><img class='alignleft wp-image-15596' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Citizen-OCP-workshop.png' alt='' width='268' height='134' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Citizen-OCP-workshop.png 630w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Citizen-OCP-workshop-300x150.png 300w' sizes='(max-width: 268px) 100vw, 268px' /></a>Join us for our next community engagement event & contribute to Lake Country’s Official Community Plan! (Seating is limited so please <a href='https://ocpworkshop.eventbrite.ca'>register to attend through Eventbrite</a>)</p>

<p>On October 26th at 6:30pm, you’re invited to gather at the Winfield Memorial Hall for a Citizen OCP Workshop, where we’ll dive into community issues that will be reflected in the updated Official Community Plan (OCP). </p>

<p>We will talk about housing (including short-term rentals), tree removal, rural character, main street development and more! </p>

<p>Throughout the evening, we intend to promote and facilitate meaningful community dialogue where there is as much positive focus on the Lake Country as there is focus on local challenges. </p>

<p>You spoke, we listened — and here’s what we heard. <br />

Our starting point for the <span class='text_exposed_show'>evening will be to provide a summary of what we heard from you — residents of Lake Country — this past summer. We hosted our kick-off event, On Point, and popped into many community events including Live in Lake Country, Oyama Fall Fair, and more. </span></p>

<p>So come on out for an evening of dialog, appies, and fresh ideas!</p>

<p>Schedule for the evening:<br />

6:00pm — Doors Open: Help yourself to local appies!</p>

<p>6:30pm — Welcome & Agenda</p>

<p>6:40pm — Reporting Back: Here’s what we heard from you this past summer</p>

<p>6:50pm — Workshop Begins – Round table discussions on up to nine topics</p>

<p>8:15pm — Thank-you and Closing Remarks</p>

<p>Choosing Our Future is about engaging with YOU, the people of Lake Country. It’s about our future as a strong, resilient, beautiful community.</p>

<p>The District of Lake Country is updating the Official Community Plan (OCP) and we need your input.</p>

<p>What is an OCP you ask? It’s a guiding document that’s common to every municipality in British Columbia. Choosing Our Future will take a 25+ year glimpse into the future of the District of Lake Country. It will reflect our vision, values, and plans for change.</p>