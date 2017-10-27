Citizen OCP Workshop
<p><a href='https://ocpworkshop.eventbrite.ca'><img class='alignleft wp-image-15596' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Citizen-OCP-workshop.png' alt='' width='268' height='134' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Citizen-OCP-workshop.png 630w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Citizen-OCP-workshop-300x150.png 300w' sizes='(max-width: 268px) 100vw, 268px' /></a>Join us for our next community engagement event & contribute to Lake Country’s Official Community Plan! (Seating is limited so please <a href='https://ocpworkshop.eventbrite.ca'>register to attend through Eventbrite</a>)</p>
<p>On October 26th at 6:30pm, you’re invited to gather at the Winfield Memorial Hall for a Citizen OCP Workshop, where we’ll dive into community issues that will be reflected in the updated Official Community Plan (OCP). </p>
<p>We will talk about housing (including short-term rentals), tree removal, rural character, main street development and more! </p>
<p>Throughout the evening, we intend to promote and facilitate meaningful community dialogue where there is as much positive focus on the Lake Country as there is focus on local challenges. </p>
<p>You spoke, we listened — and here’s what we heard. <br />
Our starting point for the <span class='text_exposed_show'>evening will be to provide a summary of what we heard from you — residents of Lake Country — this past summer. We hosted our kick-off event, On Point, and popped into many community events including Live in Lake Country, Oyama Fall Fair, and more. </span></p>
<p>So come on out for an evening of dialog, appies, and fresh ideas!</p>
<p>Schedule for the evening:<br />
6:00pm — Doors Open: Help yourself to local appies!</p>
<p>6:30pm — Welcome & Agenda</p>
<p>6:40pm — Reporting Back: Here’s what we heard from you this past summer</p>
<p>6:50pm — Workshop Begins – Round table discussions on up to nine topics</p>
<p>8:15pm — Thank-you and Closing Remarks</p>
<p>Choosing Our Future is about engaging with YOU, the people of Lake Country. It’s about our future as a strong, resilient, beautiful community.</p>
<p>The District of Lake Country is updating the Official Community Plan (OCP) and we need your input.</p>
<p>What is an OCP you ask? It’s a guiding document that’s common to every municipality in British Columbia. Choosing Our Future will take a 25+ year glimpse into the future of the District of Lake Country. It will reflect our vision, values, and plans for change.</p>
<p>Choosing Our Future will help Council when making decisions on important issues such as housing, land use, transportation, our natural environment, economic development, and recreation, for example.</p>
<p>A community vision can not be created without consulting our community. So we’re asking you to show up, participate, and tell us what makes Lake Country the best place to live in BC.</p>
<p>We popped in to listen at various community events throughout the summer of 2017 and our second round of engagement will report back on what we heard and dive deeper into hot topics that impact Lake Country.</p>
<p><a href='https://ocpworkshop.eventbrite.ca'>Register NOW to attend this free event</a> and ensure your perspective is heard. </p>