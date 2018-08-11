Performing live:

CLAN OF XYMOX -- http://www.clanofxymox.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

The combination of dreamy minor harmonies, Ambient, Pop and Electro Dance fused together with the elegance of the 4AD label, made Clan of Xymox a rare event in the independent wave scene of the 80s. Both the albums \"Clan of Xymox\" and \"Medusa\" are rightfully regarded as classic releases that have lost none of their fascination Since their inception in 1981, their music has been constantly evolving, sometimes challenging but always breathtaking. Xymox are something special. A band fired by electronic music but determined to always make something with feeling that will make you swoon.

VIP Package includes: Admission for 1; pre-show meet & greet; access to sound-check; limited edition t-shirt.

gothic.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$30 day of show Gen. Adm.;

$125 VIP Package.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-07.html

Watch and listen:

Clan of Xymox: A Day: http://youtu.be/x3fsh8JefvM