Trance Family: 4 Strings
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Sondra Productions presents
TRANCE FAMILY: 4 STRINGS
Main Room:
4 Strings
Neptune Project
Nitrous Oxide
Talla 2XLC
With:
Taj
Martin Cisco
Dutch group 4 Strings are passionately known for being at the top of their game in trance for Open to Close Journeys and extended sets. Neptune Project have carved their own unique identity by being true to the vintage trance sounds with not only their own productions but also in live performances.
trance.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 after.
