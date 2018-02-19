Classified Popup
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
CLASSIFIED POPUP
Performing:
Feelingovergrown
Classified hosts the first ever Classified popup shop. There will be a store with clothes from both Classified and Feelingovergrown, photographs for sale, and raffle tickets ($1) to win some Classified gear.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-18c.html
hiphop.
6pm - 10pm.
all ages.
$5.
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
