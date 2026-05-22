CLUB DRAKE

Main Room:

Baywav

BB Cora

Alrose

Started from the bottom, now we here. A full night of Drake hits, throwbacks, remixes, and late-night energy for the real Ovo fans.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-10.html

hiphop. r&b. pop. neo soul. remixes. club edits.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.