SF Evolved Dance Gaming presents

CLUB FANTASTIC: LIVE EDITION

Above DNA:

Rhythmics

T2Kazuya

Synthion

Voia

Dylan James

Om_Neb

Rhythmics made his mark on the US Hardcore scene with a polished, updated sound he called Hardcore Rave. Now, he's taking it a step further with an epic live show infused with breaks, future bass and trap!

trew

T2Kazuya entered the worldwide stage with his legendary hardcore remix of Porter Robinson's Language. Since then, he's developed a post-Edm, futuristic style born from a lifetime of dance music production. Expand your mind and move your body to the next level of hardcore!

Synthion's high energy, high emotion dance music made waves in the indie electronic scenes in the US and Japan. Signed to the Osaka, Japan-based Megarex label, she's a shooting star with global synth power!

Voia: singer, songwriter, dance music producer and Vtuber. If you're a rhythm gamer, that's all you need to know!

Dylan James forms the musical backbone of Club Fantastic, the underground dance rhythm game taking the competitive scene by storm. His bangin' sets blow up with a blend of hiphop, trap, K-Pop, and whatever makes the crowd go crazy!

LA-based producer om_neb puts the \"art\" in \"party\" with their Irl debut at Club Fantastic: Live Edition! Euphoric trance, filthy brostep, and floor-filling electro house... let's go!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-16d.html

Watch and listen:

Club Fantastic: Synthetic Dance: http://youtu.be/UyZcfuvX12o

happy hardcore. d+b. trap. dubstep. future bass. electro.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/810627439655514/