Tony's House of Love presents

CLUB VICE

Above DNA:

Mr. White

AroMa

Mr. Washington

Dazzle Room:

Croptop

Club VICE is bringing its long-running, high-energy dance party north from The Blue Lagoon -- and expanding into a full two-room takeover.

For over two years, Club VICE ran as one of Santa Cruz's premier club nights, consistently packing dance floor and building a loyal following. Now that same energy, chaos, and community lands in San Francisco--bigger, bolder, and dialed in for a bigger stage.

Created and hosted by DJ Mr. White, VICE is built by someone who understands how to move a room. With over 15 years behind the decks, DJ Mr. White curates immersive nights that feel playful, relentless, and impossible to leave early.

Joining him is DJ Mr. Washington, a staple of the San Francisco scene who regularly DJs at The Cat Club, Q Bar, and many other venues across the city--bringing deep musical knowledge and crowd-locking energy.

The night also features a special performance by Bay Area native AroMa, adding a hometown edge and live intensity to an already stacked lineup.

VICE is not a nostalgia night. It's not a genre night. It's a dance floor time machine.

MAIN ROOM - HOUSE PARTY: A nonstop journey through the 70s, 80s, 90s, and early 2000s--disco, funk, early house, club classics, and throwback anthems--blended seamlessly for a modern dance floor. Warm, sweaty, hands-in-the-air energy where everyone's moving.

SECOND ROOM - RAVE: The Rave Room is helmed by DJ Croptop, a longtime Bay Area DJ and host of the weekly iNTERGALACTIC Doll Radio on BFF.FM. Expect Rave, Trance, Hardcore, Hard House, and Footwork--faster tempos, heavier drops, lights low, bass high, no compromises.

Glow sticks flying. Flashing rings and necklaces lighting the crowd. Custom visuals and an LED light curtain pulling you deeper into the moment.

Move between rooms. Follow the energy. Or stay where it hits best.

Show up and Show Out!! This is Club VICE.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-26d.html

funk. disco. new wave. pop. hiphop. trip-hop. trance. house.

9pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.