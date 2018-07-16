DNA Lounge presents

COCKTAIL ROBOTICS GRAND CHALLENGE

Robot Happy Hour begins at 5pm. Contest judging is at 8pm. Partying to continue into the night!

Spectators and Victims: buy your advance tickets above. Admission includes two robot drink chips!

Robots and Builders: Sign up at the registration page.

Our Contestants so far:

Beerbot: It follows...

The Dude Imbibes: So that's what you call me, y'know?

Kamikaze Blaster: Stand back!

N. E. BREE-8: Three Laws Compliant!

PenguinGuyCool92: A giant mechanical worm that squirts

alcohol!

Steve the Bartending Robot

The Tea Engine: Dial in your tea service!

TikiTron: Prepare your sacrifice!

Whiskeyball: The excitement of Skee-Ball and cocktails!

Our Judges:

TBA!

Cup Bearer to the Court of Prince Robot IV:

MC Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

Do you have a drink-serving robotic contraption whose powers of automated intoxication must be shared with the world? Have you created a pulsing, apocalyptic juggernaut of booze and steel?

Can it go the distance? Do you think your cocktail robot has a chance at winning the title of Best Robot Bartender?

We at DNA Lounge cordially invite you to bring your cocktail robot to our fine establishment for a night of Robot Happy Hour -- and to enter the fifth annual Cocktail Robotics Grand Challenge.

We supply the booze and you bring a robot bartender with whom you'll wow, delight, and intoxicate attendees -- and our panel of celebrity judges for $1,000 in cash prizes!

Spectators and Victims:

$20 advance, $25 day of show. Admission includes two robot drink chips to spend at any cocktail robot. Additional drink chips will be available for $6 each. Human attendees must be 21 or older.

Robots and Builders:

The contest entry fee is $45 per robot. This also includes entry to the event for your build team.

If you'd rather just exhibit your robot without all the judgement of entering the contest, admission is free! Just let us know on the sign-up page.