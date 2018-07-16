Cocktail Robotics Grand Challenge
COCKTAIL ROBOTICS GRAND CHALLENGE
Robot Happy Hour begins at 5pm. Contest judging is at 8pm. Partying to continue into the night!
Spectators and Victims: buy your advance tickets above. Admission includes two robot drink chips!
Robots and Builders: Sign up at the registration page.
Our Contestants so far:
Beerbot: It follows...
The Dude Imbibes: So that's what you call me, y'know?
Kamikaze Blaster: Stand back!
N. E. BREE-8: Three Laws Compliant!
PenguinGuyCool92: A giant mechanical worm that squirts
alcohol!
Steve the Bartending Robot
The Tea Engine: Dial in your tea service!
TikiTron: Prepare your sacrifice!
Whiskeyball: The excitement of Skee-Ball and cocktails!
Our Judges:
TBA!
Cup Bearer to the Court of Prince Robot IV:
MC Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)
Do you have a drink-serving robotic contraption whose powers of automated intoxication must be shared with the world? Have you created a pulsing, apocalyptic juggernaut of booze and steel?
Can it go the distance? Do you think your cocktail robot has a chance at winning the title of Best Robot Bartender?
We at DNA Lounge cordially invite you to bring your cocktail robot to our fine establishment for a night of Robot Happy Hour -- and to enter the fifth annual Cocktail Robotics Grand Challenge.
We supply the booze and you bring a robot bartender with whom you'll wow, delight, and intoxicate attendees -- and our panel of celebrity judges for $1,000 in cash prizes!
Spectators and Victims:
$20 advance, $25 day of show. Admission includes two robot drink chips to spend at any cocktail robot. Additional drink chips will be available for $6 each. Human attendees must be 21 or older.
Robots and Builders:
The contest entry fee is $45 per robot. This also includes entry to the event for your build team.
If you'd rather just exhibit your robot without all the judgement of entering the contest, admission is free! Just let us know on the sign-up page.
Judging will be based on:
• Style and Grace: How clever, how dapper is that robot of yours?
• Efficiency of Intoxication: Are the drinks it makes good?
• Full-Assery: The opposite of halfassery. Does the infernal device actually work, or do you have to stand there tweaking it constantly?
• This Will End Badly: Extra consideration will be given for terrible ideas and Mad Science.
Follow Cocktail Robotics on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cocktailrobotics
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/07-15.html
Watch and listen:
DNA Lounge Cocktail Robotics Grand Challenge: http://youtu.be/Gcn8J7nHX3k
