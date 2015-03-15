Cod Gone Wild & The Okanagan Celtic Choir

<p><span lang='en-us'>Come Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Cod Gone Wild at the Creekside Theatre. The Cods will be performing some of their favourite Irish songs as well as some of their original material from their latest album “Battered and Fried.” Also performing will be the Okanagan Celtic Choir under the direction of Andrew Mercer.</span></p>

<p>Based out of BC’s Okanagan Valley since 2009, this Celtic inspired band is focused on giving traditional music a modern edge. Blending the varied talents of four musicians whose classical, folk and rock backgrounds fuse together to create a dynamic and unique sound that instantly connects and resonates with audiences. Through their uplifting energy and remarkable stage presence, they weave together a tapestry of tales that evoke a nostalgic experience of days gone by.<br />

</span><span lang='en-us'>Visit their website at <a href='http://www.codgonewild.com/'>www.codgonewild.com</a> </span></p>