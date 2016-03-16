<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12301' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Cod-Gone-Wild-March-15-650x1024.jpg' alt='Cod Gone Wild March 15' width='379' height='597' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Cod-Gone-Wild-March-15-650x1024.jpg 650w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Cod-Gone-Wild-March-15-190x300.jpg 190w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Cod-Gone-Wild-March-15.jpg 755w' sizes='(max-width: 379px) 100vw, 379px' />What do you get when you combine a tender-hearted singer songwriter from Newfoundland, a larger than life Albertan drummer raised in Saudi Arabia, an internationally renowned fiddling BC beauty, and an effortlessly cool Japanese Canadian bass player? None other than Cod Gone Wild.</p>

<p>Based out of BC’s Okanagan Valley since 2009, this Celtic inspired band is focused on giving traditional music a modern edge. Blending the varied talents of four musicians whose classical, folk and rock backgrounds fuse together to create a dynamic and unique sound that instantly connects and resonates with audiences. Through their uplifting energy and remarkable stage presence, they weave together a tapestry of tales that evoke a nostalgic experience of days gone by.</p>

<p>Join Cod Gone Wild for their annual St. Patrick’s Day Show where they will bring their high energy show back to the Creekside Theatre! They will be performing some of the classic favourites as well as new traditional and original material from their upcoming album release (May 2016).</p>

<p>Tickets: $25 including fees and tax</p>