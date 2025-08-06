Bassrush and Vital present

CODD DUBZ

Main Room:

Codd Dubz

Blvnkspvce

Ecka

Dripit

Zarkin

Hailing from the \"City that never sleeps\" Matt Coddington AKA Codd Dubz has spent his career as a DJ and Producer carefully honing his skills and developing a level of mastery behind the decks that few ever come close to.

trew

An undeniable veteran amongst the bass music community, the Long Island native is renowned for his 'no-holds-barred' high energy live sets, and with an arsenal of effortlessly chopped doubles, triples and crafty mashups in his bag of tricks, he leaves a trail of destruction in his path, converting scores of witnesses into hardcore fans, affectionately becoming part of his loyal \"Chop Mob\" following.

No stranger to the studio, his production discography reads like bass music's Hall of Fame, with releases on revered labels such as Never Say Die: Black Label, Disciple Round Table, Circus Records, Subsidia, Buygore and more, earning him the support of heavyweights such as Zomboy, 12th Planet, Flux Pavilion, Funtcase, Herobust, Liquid Stranger, Nghtmre, Slander, and more!

It's this rare combination of these finely tuned weapons that has seen Codd Dubz' fan base rapidly extend into a global takeover, conquering not only the United States at some of bass Musics most sacred grounds including Lost Lands, Dancefestopia and Forbidden Kingdom, but all across the globe, shelling crowds from Europe to Australia, and, with no signs of slowing down the sky's the limit for this maestro!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-07.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.