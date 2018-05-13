Code Red: Ruby's Birthday and Total Shitshow
Performing Live:
With DJs:
Forest Green
No Left Turn
Meraki
Joshua G
Dazzle Room:
C Puncher
Sneakerz
Elevener
TreeKat!
Kenai
Rom Hak
Code Red is an annual 'rave'. Nobody remembers how it started or why it's called Code Red. Something to do with medics, firefighters, first responders, and some redhead's birthday. Anyone who claims they've been to it in the past is lying or delusional. Survivors are rare and they remember nothing. This year it strives to hit a new low - punk and metal bands have been added to the usual line up of rave DJs. What could go wrong?
punk. metal. hardcore. gabber.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$8 advance;
$12 day of show;
$15 door;
$10 in costume.
