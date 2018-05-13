Code Red: Ruby's Birthday and Total Shitshow

Performing Live:

DOC AND THE PARASITES -- https://www.facebook.com/docandtheparasitesofficial

FETAL ALCOHOL SYNDROME -- https://www.facebook.com/livefasdie

KAH-PREH -- https://www.facebook.com/kahpreh

RUST -- https://www.facebook.com/rustbandofficialsf

With DJs:

Forest Green

No Left Turn

Meraki

Joshua G

Dazzle Room:

C Puncher

Sneakerz

Elevener

TreeKat!

Kenai

Rom Hak

Code Red is an annual 'rave'. Nobody remembers how it started or why it's called Code Red. Something to do with medics, firefighters, first responders, and some redhead's birthday. Anyone who claims they've been to it in the past is lying or delusional. Survivors are rare and they remember nothing. This year it strives to hit a new low - punk and metal bands have been added to the usual line up of rave DJs. What could go wrong?

Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance

punk. metal. hardcore. gabber.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$8 advance;

$12 day of show;

$15 door;

$10 in costume.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-12d.html