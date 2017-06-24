Coldstream/Vernon Barn Tour

<p><img class='alignright wp-image-15007' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Barn-Tour-poster-2017-Coldstream-Vernon.jpg' alt='' width='268' height='393' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Barn-Tour-poster-2017-Coldstream-Vernon.jpg 600w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Barn-Tour-poster-2017-Coldstream-Vernon-205x300.jpg 205w' sizes='(max-width: 268px) 100vw, 268px' />Come and explore the interesting stories and architecture of six prominent barns in Coldstream and Vernon. Familiarise yourself with these historic barns; learn about their function, construction, use and unique features. Storyteller, Ken Mather, will engage you with the history of the barns with support from Peter Tassie. Some of the barn owners will be on hand to add their personal stories.</p>

<p> Meeting at Mackie Lake House you will be transported by bus to each of the locations.<br />

The barns you will be visiting are; Coldstream ranch, Grieve barn, McCagherty barn, South BX ranch, Commonage barn, and to wrap up the tour we will be returning to the Mackie barn. There you will have a homemade lunch overlooking Kalamalka Lake. If you have any dietary concerns please contact us directly at 250-545-1019 or email at <a href='mailto:mackiehouse@shaw.ca'>mackiehouse@shaw.ca</a> before June 20<sup>th</sup>.</p>

<p>Tickets are $35 per person for the Bus Tour and Lunch, available at <a href='http://www.ticketseller.ca/1381'>http://www.ticketseller.ca/1381</a></p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.ticketseller.ca/1381'>http://www.ticketseller.ca/1381</a>.</p>