Comedy Night: Damonde Tschritter

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-13799' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/DLC-fall-programming-single-listings-1410165.jpg' alt='dlc-fall-programming-single-listings-1410165' width='267' height='186' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/DLC-fall-programming-single-listings-1410165.jpg 362w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/DLC-fall-programming-single-listings-1410165-300x209.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 267px) 100vw, 267px' />November 26<sup>th</sup> Damonde Tschritter takes the stage. Damonde is a hilarious and unique stand-up comedian, so much so that Canada’s National newspaper, The Globe & Mail, hailed him as “Comedy’s new Superhero, and perhaps this country’s ﬁnest comedic storyteller.” His TV comedy specials have aired on CTV, CBC, HBO, Comedy Network and Comedy Central. Damonde has shared the stage with comedy legends, Robin Williams, Tim Allen and Bob Saget, just to name a few. He has appeared in both ﬁlm and television, is an accomplished screen writer with two TV shows and one movie currently in development. You can hear him weekly on his breakout hit podcast – ‘Funnier Than Gretzky’.</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='https://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideDamonde'>https://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideDamonde</a>.</p>