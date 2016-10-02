Comedy Nights – Tim Nutt

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13262' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Comedy-Tim-Nutt-full-poster.jpg' alt='Comedy - Tim Nutt full poster' width='200' height='309' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Comedy-Tim-Nutt-full-poster.jpg 200w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Comedy-Tim-Nutt-full-poster-194x300.jpg 194w' sizes='(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px' />Tim Nutt is a comic who can’t be judged by his cover. Long-haired, bearded and “rough around the edges”, audiences expect Nutt’s material to match, but he surprises with razored-down punch lines and well conjured-up premises that place him as one of the top comics working today. Tim has also performed for our troops on the CBC special Stand Up in Kandahar .</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/creeksidetimnutt'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/creeksidetimnutt</a>.</p>