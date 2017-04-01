Community Spring Climb for Health and World Peace

<p>An invitation to participate from MLA Norm Letnick: </p>

<p><strong>Location</strong> <a href='http://normletnickmla.bc.ca/locations/knox-mountain-park-meet-at-the-base-2/'>Knox Mountain Park (meet at the base)</a></p>

<p><strong>REGISTER </strong><a href='https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/community-spring-climb-for-health-world-peace-tickets-32603826924?aff=erelexpmlt'><strong>HERE</strong></a><strong>! PLEASE NOTE: You will be required to sign a waiver on-site at the event.</strong></p>

<p>I would like to offer you a chance to win two free tickets to any scheduled WestJet destination <strong>(incl: Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean!)</strong> if you join me on Saturday, April 1st at Knox Mountain Park for a free spring family walk for Health and World Peace.</p>

<p>As part of my focus on helping everyone in our community achieve their best personal health, I am leading a short early spring walk to shake off those winter cobwebs and encourage physical activity.</p>

<p>I also hope that you will join me at the end of the walk for a group picture to celebrate our community’s diversity and ability to live in harmony with one another; despite our differences. There is a lot of hate and violence in the world today and we owe it to ourselves and our children, both here in BC and around the world, to show that there is a better way. A group picture celebrating our harmony in diversity can perhaps, for just a moment, offer to the world a different way forward.</p>

<p>Volunteers from the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Association will be on hand to welcome you with on-site registration starting at 9:30 am. You are also encouraged to RSVP online in advance of the event to let us know how many people to prepare for. Parking at the base of Knox Mountain is limited so, please consider biking to the event, using transit, or parking some distance away and walking to the base. There is no official start time for the walk however, there is an end time of 11:30am at the first lookout for the group picture and airline ticket draw.</p>