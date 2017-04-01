Community Spring Climb for Health and World Peace
<p>An invitation to participate from MLA Norm Letnick: </p>
<p><strong>Location</strong> <a href='http://normletnickmla.bc.ca/locations/knox-mountain-park-meet-at-the-base-2/'>Knox Mountain Park (meet at the base)</a></p>
<p><strong>REGISTER </strong><a href='https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/community-spring-climb-for-health-world-peace-tickets-32603826924?aff=erelexpmlt'><strong>HERE</strong></a><strong>! PLEASE NOTE: You will be required to sign a waiver on-site at the event.</strong></p>
<p>I would like to offer you a chance to win two free tickets to any scheduled WestJet destination <strong>(incl: Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean!)</strong> if you join me on Saturday, April 1st at Knox Mountain Park for a free spring family walk for Health and World Peace.</p>
<p>As part of my focus on helping everyone in our community achieve their best personal health, I am leading a short early spring walk to shake off those winter cobwebs and encourage physical activity.</p>
<p>I also hope that you will join me at the end of the walk for a group picture to celebrate our community’s diversity and ability to live in harmony with one another; despite our differences. There is a lot of hate and violence in the world today and we owe it to ourselves and our children, both here in BC and around the world, to show that there is a better way. A group picture celebrating our harmony in diversity can perhaps, for just a moment, offer to the world a different way forward.</p>
<p>Volunteers from the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Association will be on hand to welcome you with on-site registration starting at 9:30 am. You are also encouraged to RSVP online in advance of the event to let us know how many people to prepare for. Parking at the base of Knox Mountain is limited so, please consider biking to the event, using transit, or parking some distance away and walking to the base. There is no official start time for the walk however, there is an end time of 11:30am at the first lookout for the group picture and airline ticket draw.</p>
<p>There will be two running/walking/biking/roller blading routes: an easier trail, and a more challenging trail up Knox Mountain Park.</p>
<p>Entry #1: If you are looking for a short walk, you take the road to the Crown Lookout, the first lookout. This may take you anywhere from 5 to 20 minutes. All who make it to the first lookout, which is also the location of the group picture at 11:30, will get one entry per person into the draw.</p>
<p>Entry #2: The full walk to the Pioneer Pavilion is encouraged. You can take the road or weather permitting the path. This may take anywhere from 20 – 60 minutes one way. All who make this goal will be stamped to receive an additional entry into the draw. The draw is to be held at 11:30 at the Crown (first) Lookout.</p>
<p>The routes will be as challenging as the participant intends to make it, with the option of timing themselves. There will be no official timing or placements though– the focus is on good health!</p>
<p>To promote World Peace, participants will be asked to meet at the Crown (first) Lookout for a group photo at 11:30am and for a chance to win two tickets to any scheduled WestJet destination <strong>including Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean</strong>! The draw will take place immediately after the picture is taken. Winner of the prize must be in attendance to win.</p>
<p>The winner of the draw will be given the group photo, and asked to share this photo with the Mayor of the city they fly to. Hope to see you there!</p>
<p><strong>Pets welcome!</strong></p>
<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14560' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-MLA-Letnick-Community-Spring-Climb-for-Heath-and-World-Peace-794x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='825' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-MLA-Letnick-Community-Spring-Climb-for-Heath-and-World-Peace-794x1024.jpg 794w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-MLA-Letnick-Community-Spring-Climb-for-Heath-and-World-Peace-233x300.jpg 233w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-MLA-Letnick-Community-Spring-Climb-for-Heath-and-World-Peace-768x991.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-MLA-Letnick-Community-Spring-Climb-for-Heath-and-World-Peace.jpg 811w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>