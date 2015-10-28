Community project meeting – Applebox Belles: The Women of Lake Country’s Packinghouses

<p>The Lake Country Museum would like to invite you to our second community meeting for the project <strong><em>Applebox Belles: The Women of Lake Country’s Packinghouses.</em></strong></p>

<p>At this meeting we’ll be presenting the photographs and interviews collected/provided for the project, the planned chapters, and the progress we’ve made so far to develop an online exhibition for the Virtual Museum of Canada Community Memories Program.</p>

<p>Please join us Wednesday, October 28th, 10:00am to 11:30am at the Carr’s Landing Room, Municipal Building, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country.</p>

<p>Refreshments will be provided.</p>

<p>For more information, please contact the Lake Country Museum at<a href='callto:250-766-0111'> 250-766-0111</a> or email <a href='mailto:info@lakecountrymuseum.com'>info@lakecountrymuseum.com</a>.</p>