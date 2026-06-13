Cyberdelia presents

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: MOVIE SCREENING + DANCE PARTY

Movie screening at 7:30pm; dance party after!

With DJ:

Boblivion

Costume contest hosted by:

MC Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

With the Hubba Hubba Gogo Snake Cultists!

Join us for a screening of the 1982 classic, Conan the Barbarian! \"A powerful warrior seeks to avenge the genocide of his people and the murder of his parents at the hands of a snake cult.\"

The breakout role for future Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, with James Earl Jones bringing us an even more imposing villain as Thulsa Doom than he did as Darth Vader, this movie gorgeously reproduces Frank Frazetta's iconic cover paintings of Robert E. Howard's books. Directed by John Milius from a script by Oliver Stone.

Learn the Riddle of Steel! And of Flesh! Get drunk and punch out a camel!

Costume contest!

Show us your Barbarian, Hyborian Age and Snake Cult finery!

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-12.html

Watch and listen:

Conan The Barbarian: Movie Screening + Dance Party: https://youtu.be/1kmudCPTrBs

Conan the Barbarian (1982): https://youtu.be/mwLBes2Gr8E

dungeon synth. metal.

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$22 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show.