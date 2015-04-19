<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-10960' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Blue-Dot.jpg' alt='Blue Dot' width='282' height='178' />On Sunday, April 19, we’re coming together as one to connect from coast to coast to coast and show how big the Blue Dot Movement really is.</p>

<p>Connect the Blue Dots is a national day of action to celebrate — in a compelling, visible way — the growing number of Canadians who believe in the right to live in a healthy environment. A national day of action celebrating our growing movement is a powerful way to keep this momentum strong and show Canadians that lasting change happens when everyday people come together.</p>

<p>Join us as we gather in <strong>Kelowna City Park on</strong> <strong>April 19, 1-3pm.</strong></p>

<p><strong>Wear BLUE</strong> as we gather at the Sails Sculpture with friends and families. After a few words, we’ll walk through City Park and show our support. We are also going to do a large ART MURAL to show inspires us to live in a healthy environment followed by a aerial photo of all of us as a blue dot!</p>

<p><strong>Please RSVP</strong> here: <a href='http://bluedot.nationbuilder.com/'>http://bluedot.nationbuilder.com/</a> and on our <strong>Facebook Event </strong>page <a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/810773345643596/'>https://www.facebook.com/events/810773345643596/</a></p>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>WHAT’S THE BLUE DOT MOVEMENT?</strong> The Blue Dot movement — a project of the David Suzuki Foundation — is made up of tens of thousands of Canadians who believe in the simple, yet powerful, idea that all people in Canada deserve the right to live in a healthy environment. It started with a tour: David Suzuki travelled across the country in the fall of 2014 to change the conversation around environmental protection in Canada and help move our country forward. Now, this growing movement is taking the next step: Calling on all levels of government to recognize every Canadian’s environmental rights. We’re starting with municipal governments, with the ultimate goal of embedding the right to a healthy environment in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. To learn more, visit bluedot.ca</p>